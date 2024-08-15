Andrew Shue is in a great place after his messy split from ex-wife Amy Robach.

The actor’s sister, Elisabeth Shue, offered insight into his life out of the spotlight, telling E! News on Tuesday, August 13, “He’s great. He’s very, very happy.”

Elisabeth, 60, praised the bond she shares with all of her siblings. “We’re very close,” she added. “My brother John and my brother Andrew — they’re my family. They’re my people.”

Best known for starring as Billy on Melrose Place, Andrew, 57, later pressed pause on his acting career to pursue other passions. He cofounded the nonprofit organization DoSomething and the social networking website CafeMom.

Andrew’s name made headlines again in November 2022 when Robach, 51, was spotted cozying up to her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office. Robach was still married to Andrew at the time, and Holmes, 46, was married to Marilee Fiebig. He filed for divorce in December 2022.

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC, and the network later confirmed their departures from GMA3. The couple eventually broke their silence about the timeline of their romance after launching their own podcast.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said on “Amy and T.J.” in December 2023.

Robach, meanwhile, claimed that her marriage to Andrew was over before she started dating Holmes.

“We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” she shared at the time. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

Both Robach and Holmes have since finalized their divorces — and they aren’t the only ones who’ve moved on. Us confirmed in December 2023 that Andrew is dating Fiebig, 46, with a source revealing that the duo are “happy together” and that their “feelings for each other are genuine.”

Holmes and Robach have not publicly addressed the relationship between their former spouses, but according to a second insider, Robach is thrilled about Andrew finding someone new.

“Amy is happy for Andrew and Marilee,” the source told Us in July. “Friends have told her they’ve never seen her this happy.”