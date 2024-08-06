Andrew Shue’s life is back on track after his divorce from Amy Robach and subsequent romance with Marilee Fiebig.

“I’m doing very well,” Shue, 57, told his former Melrose Place costars Laura Layton, Courtney Thorne Smith and Daphne Zuniga on the Sunday, August 4, episode of their “Still the Place” podcast.

He gushed, “I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I’m working on a project.”

Shue didn’t expand more on his personal life, but he shared that his work life includes creating “citizen assemblies” for people to come together in hopes of advocating for a united legislation ahead of the November United States presidential election.

“I have a project that’s very exciting that I think has the potential to be the basis for bringing our country together,” he explained.

Shue noted that he has no plans to run for office himself, but he does want to help unite the country at the polls.

“Right now, I think it’s better to do what we’re doing and figure out the right way eventually to bring in elected leaders into this and to to support this,” he continued. “But I think we have to prove that again, as the citizens who are outside of the political arena, I think as soon as it becomes political in that sense, then right away it’s like, ‘Oh, which party? Which party are you trying to benefit?’ That’s really not what this is about.”

While Shue is focused on helping Americans find their voice in politics, many fans are still fascinated by his love life. Shue was thrust into the spotlight in November 2022 when then-wife Robach’s relationship with her GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor T.J. Holmes came to light.

When photos of Robach, 51, and Holmes, 46, looking very friendly outside of work surfaced, many questioned what was going on with Robach and Shue, who tied the knot in 2010.

Holmes, meanwhile, was married to Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine, when the scandal broke. Both Holmes and Robach have since denied cheating on their respective spouses, claiming the 2022 photos outed their relationship not adulterers.

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig, 46, in December 2022 and their separation was finalized in October 2023. Robach and Shue, who have children from prior marriages, were declared legally single that same year.

In wake of the heartbreak, Shue found solace in Fiebig, whom he began dating in December 2023. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that it was more than just a “rebound,” noting that Fiebig was “willing to move on” with Shue because it was a “true relationship.”

Last month, an insider told Us that Robach is “happy” for Shue and Fiebig, but she is more focused on her romance with Holmes.

“They haven’t moved in together yet, but they spend almost every night together,” the source said of the former TV coanchors, who were let go from ABC after their relationship was exposed, noting that Robach and Holmes are committed to “forever” together. “They’re not in a rush because they were friends before, they don’t want to ruin anything.”

Fiebig and Holmes, meanwhile, showed they are going strong in June when they were photographed packing on the PDA in New York City. The couple were captured kissing and hugging in Manhattan before they parted ways.