Exes T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig’s 11-year-old daughter, Sabine, is celebrating a big milestone.

Fiebig, 46, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 20, to commemorate Sabine’s elementary school graduation.

“Congrats to all the graduates, including my soon-to-be middle schooler (who also will be taller than me before summer’s end 😭). I have nothing smart or wise to say … chapters like these are for celebrating, crying and letting go but I’ve been choked up all week,” she wrote alongside a mother-daughter photo.

“What I will say is that middle school and beyond, I’ll continue to follow her morning walk to school, but far enough behind so if she turns to see if I’m following, I have time to jump behind cars and bushes. 😂🤣,” the proud mom continued.

Related: Stars Whose Kids Graduated in 2024 Even celebrities get emotional when their kids graduate — at any age. As the 2024 graduation season commences, celebrities from Ludacris to Jennifer Garner are celebrating their kids’ achievements and sharing the milestones via social media, whether it be a preschool moving-up ceremony, a high school commencement or a college graduation. Garner, for her part, […]

Fiebig wore a red strapless maxidress for the occasion while Sabine sported a light blue spaghetti strap dress. The twosome both accessorized with dainty necklaces and several bracelets.

Fiebig shares Sabine with Holmes, 46, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2023. Holmes filed for divorce in December 2022, one month after photos of him getting cozy with GMA3 cohost Amy Robach made headlines.

Holmes and Robach, 51, who are still together, have since denied that they had an affair despite still being married to Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively, at the time.

“As we pointed out, [the photos were] just discovering us in a private relationship. They did not catch us cheating, that was not what happened,” Robach said during a June episode of her and Holmes’ “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

Related: T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship: The Way They Were T.J. Holmes quickly found love with Marilee Fiebig after he split from first wife Amy Ferson in 2007 — but in November 2022, he raised eyebrows when he was seen getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach. The GMA 3: What You Need to Know anchor, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, with Ferson, married […]

During another June episode, Robach said she and Holmes were both “in the middle of divorces” when their romance began.

“We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly,” she said.

Holmes added that he moved out of the home he shared with Fiebig in August 2022 but continued to wear his wedding band on air for months.

“I wouldn’t wear it anywhere else. I would just go to the studio where I kept it and would put it on for the show. I didn’t want anyone to know that I had another failed marriage,” he explained.

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline Former GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a […]

In addition to Sabine, Holmes shares son Jaiden and daughter Brianna with ex-wife Amy Ferson. Robach, meanwhile, shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She was also a stepmom to Shue’s three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, while they were married from 2010 to 2023.

Robach and Holmes, who were both fired from ABC in the wake of their highly publicized relationship, aren’t the only ones who’ve walked away from the scandal in love. Fiebig and Shue, 57, have since gotten together as well. They were seen intimately embracing in New York City earlier this month, with Shue grabbing Fiebig’s butt in one steamy snap.

In December 2023, a source exclusively told Us that the pair’s romance is more than just “a rebound” and their “feelings for each other are genuine.” The insider explained that Fiebig and Shue “knew each other” from going on double dates when they were still married to Holmes and Robach and “they always got along.”