Andy Cohen has Sarah Jessica Parker’s back. The Watch What Happens Live host stood up for his longtime friend after her Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall accused Parker of “exploiting” the unexpected death of Cattrall’s brother, Christopher.

“I thought it was fake,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy on Monday, February 12, about Cattrall’s Instagram post calling out Parker. “I was like, ‘There’s no way Kim Cattrall has posted this on her Instagram.’ This is a women who is in the middle of grieving the loss of her brother, which is tragic and sad.”

As previously reported, the Mannequin actress, 61, posted a message that read “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker” on Saturday, February 10, via Instagram. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” Cattrall added in the caption.

“She accused SJP of exploiting a tragedy … She follows Kim on Instagram, Kim posted about her brother dying, and she expressed her condolences on the post … She posted it in a comment!” Cohen explained. “I would not call that ‘exploiting a tragedy.’ What was she supposed to do? Say something bad? I mean, I don’t understand.”

“I also don’t like it that people are characterizing this as a catfight,” the 49-year-old Superficial author added. “There’s only one person fighting here … I even kind of, admittedly, didn’t try to stir it up on Watch What Happens Live when Sarah was on, but I was like, ‘What do you think?’ Sarah only said the nicest things about her … It’s a catfight of one from where I see it.”

During Parker’s aforementioned appearance on WWHL, the Divorce actress, 52, told Cohen that she was “heartbroken” over Cattrall’s previous comments that they pair have “never been friends.”

“It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken,” Parker said on January 31. “That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with it is such a privilege.”

