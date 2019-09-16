



Felicity Huffman will always be known as a desperate housewife, but is she cut out to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? Andy Cohen isn’t so sure.

“I never thought about that. You know, I don’t know what her personality is … she doesn’t seem like she’s going to be leaning into becoming a housewife,” the Bravo producer told Us Weekly exclusively at SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Theater live event on Friday, September 13, hours after Huffman was sentenced in the nationwide college admissions case. “I think that’s an interesting idea, though.”

Cohen added that the 56-year-old actress will make a career comeback after her legal woes.

“I think she’s well-liked in the community,” he told Us.

Six months after Huffman was arrested for paying $15,000 to enhance her eldest daughter Sophia’s SAT scores, a judge ordered the When They See Us star to spend 14 days in federal prison. Huffman, who pleaded guilty to fraud charges, must also complete 250 hours of community service, pay a $30,000 fine and serve a year of supervised release.

“I broke the law,” Huffman said in a statement on Friday. “I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

According to an insider, the American Crime actress is “grateful she only received 14 days in prison.”

“She will serve the sentence, perform the community service, not expecting nor wanting any special favors,” the insider explained. “This process has been incredibly humbling for Felicity.”

Huffman and husband William H. Macy, who was by her side in court on Friday, were spotted together the day after the hearing. The couple and their youngest daughter, Georgia, appeared to be in good spirits while out in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14.

As for the actual additions to RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — Cohen told Us that the two women are doing “great” while filming season 10.

“We just started shooting and they’re great. I was talking to NeNe [Leakes] today and she was like, ‘By the way, I know Garcelle. She’s going to be so great,’” Cohen told Us on Friday. “So that was good. She’s like, ‘I know she’s going to be perfect in this.’”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

