Andy Cohen has been around the block — and he’s open to talking about it.

“I’m a daddy in the bedroom,” Cohen, 55, shared after surprising fans at “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper’s Unwell Tour in New York City on Wednesday, November 8. “I’m a daddy from when I open my eyes to when I close my eyes.”

The Bravo boss joined Cooper, 29, on stage at The Theater at MSG Wednesday night as her special guest. Cohen revealed that he’s a “take control kind of guy” as the duo gave intimate details about their sex lives.

While Cohen confirmed he’s “not a big d—k pic guy,” he noted that he’s happy to receive any other photos that fans might send — and they surprisingly send a lot. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host explained that whenever he appears as a guest on The Howard Stern Show, his Instagram DMs are suddenly filled with photos from various men.

“Straight guys want me to validate their d—k,” Cohen joked.

Cohen also dished on his dating life, confirming that he’s currently single and “easy to find” because of his presence on dating apps.

“Physically, I’m like the UN — I’m pretty open,” Cohen said when discussing his type. “Personality wise, I like strong, funny, driven — funny’s very big. If I connect with you that way, it means a lot.”

Cohen also played a game of “Never Have I Ever” with Cooper and admitted to sleeping with two men in the same night.

“I’m a gay dude of a certain age in New York City,” Cohen explained. “I have some miles on me.”

He also admitted to making “mistakes,” from cheating in a past relationship to having sex in a hot tub. “Isn’t that what hot tubs are for?” Cohen quipped.

As for his best skill in the bedroom? Cohen said his kisses are “legendary,” revealing that he once won a “long tongue contest” in Miami.

The “Call Her Daddy” live show isn’t the only time Cohen has dished on his dating life this month.

“I’m on Tinder, Raya, Hinge, Grindr. I’m on everything that I could be on,” Cohen said during BravoCon’s “Ask Andy” panel on Friday, November 3, noting that he’s “not really dating anyone right now.”