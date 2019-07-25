



Talk about awkward. Andy Cohen did not hold back his thoughts on frenemy Kathy Griffin.

“She’s made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that has just been untrue and sad,” Cohen, 51, told USA Today this week. “I hope she finds some peace.”

Griffin worked alongside Cohen at Bravo when she hosted the Kathy talk show from 2012 to 2013 and starred in the reality series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List from 2005 to 2010.

The pair’s feud commenced started in October 2017 when Cohen pulled a Mariah Carey, telling TMZ: “Who? I don’t know her,” when asked about Griffin.

Earlier this month, the Official Book Club Selection author reflected on her beef with Cohen during a Good Day New York appearance. When host Rosanna Scotto asked Griffin about whether she would want to reconcile with Cohen, she shut down the possibility.

“If he has a skill set, I’d like to know what that is,” Griffin said of Cohen, adding that “it’s hard to name one.”

In this same interview, Griffin also addressed the status of her feuds with Ellen DeGeneres, Perez Hilton and Harvey Levin. Unlike her criticism of Cohen, the Fashion Police alum said that she thought the daytime host was “great.” The comedian also noted that she was not DeGeneres’ “cup of tea.”

Griffin has attracted her share of celebrity feuds over the years. Her most controversial beef to date came after she posted a gruesome shot of her holding up a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloody head in May 2017. The wave of backlash caused Griffin to initially issue an apology, where she stated that her actions were not “funny” and she understood “how it offends people.”

The aftermath of the controversial Trump photo resulted in her falling out with former pal Anderson Cooper, whom she cohosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve show with. He tweeted about being “appalled” with the picture. Griffin was later fired from the network.

