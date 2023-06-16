Andy Cohen has a special relationship with each and every Housewife — but his bond with Tamra Judge is different.

The Bravo executive producer, 55, revealed how Judge, 55, reacted after he mentioned their sexual chemistry in his recent book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

“I heard from Tamra after, and she was like, ‘So, what’s happening with us? What is this?'” Cohen shared during an appearance SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show on Thursday, June 15. “She has shown me every incarnation of her breasts, of her bare breasts. She has at one point or another flashed me, shown me.”

Cohen, who is a single father to son Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 13 months, recalled his most outrageous memories with the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

“I hosted a live New Year’s Eve debacle on Bravo one year. I think the 2011 into 2012. And I think she and I made out at midnight on the air in front of her husband [Eddie Judge],” he added. “So, I’m not pulling that out of a hat, necessarily.”

Cohen went on to say that “there’s definitely a safety” in a straight woman flirting with a gay man. “God knows I’ve asked her about her breasts enough that I’m sure at some point she was like, ‘Well let me just show you,'” he detailed. “I’m sure if I was straight, maybe she wouldn’t have done that. I feel fortunate to be able to be a part of the discussion.”

In his newest memoir, which hit bookshelves in May, Cohen documented the major highlights of his life throughout 2022. He also addressed the drama surrounding Tamra’s return to the Bravo franchise following a brief hiatus.

Tamra was originally a cast member on RHOC from season 3 to season 14. After being offered a three-episode wrap-up arc, she left the show in January 2020. Tamra confirmed that she would be returning to RHOC as a full-time cast member after two years off camera.

“The judge is back, and drama is in session,” she said while taking an orange off a shelf on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2022.

Vicki Gunvalson, who is set to make an appearance in season 17, previously admitted she had mixed emotions about not being invited back in a larger capacity alongside her friend.

“Of course I’m excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t,” Gunvalson, 61, said during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop one month later. “Yes, I have FOMO [fear of missing out]. I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way.”

Gunvalson, who previously appeared on the series from 2006 to 2019, recalled going through various emotions when she first heard the news. “It’s been three or four weeks later that [Tamra] called me and told me she’s going back on,” she shared. “The main thing I did was cry. I didn’t get the call [to come back].”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET