



Baring it all. Andy Cohen confirmed that Bravo cameras were rolling during Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice‘s family reunion in Italy, and fans will get to see all the intimate details.

“They deal with everything that they teed up in the special and it gets surprising,” Cohen, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon in New York City on Friday, November 15.“It’s personal.”

Teresa, 47, brought their daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — to Italy to visit Joe, 47, earlier this month. The former construction business owner served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud before spending seven months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Joe requested to await the verdict in his deportation case in his native Italy.

The family posted their adventures on social media — including visiting Joe’s new home in Salerno and exploring the Amalfi Coast.

The Skinny Italian author didn’t unveil many details about the trip during the Real Housewives of New Jersey panel, moderated by Us Weekly‘s Brody Brown, on Saturday, November 16. However, she did share that the family didn’t hold back even with cameras capturing every sensitive moment.

“You guys will see that play out,” she said. “I can’t give a lot away, but I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he’s free. It was a very emotional trip. I cried a lot.”

As for if Teresa and Joe got intimate on a physical level, the reality TV personality hinted anything is possible.

“You’re going to have to tune in,” she said. “Season 10, it’s coming up. You’ll see if the boom, boom happened.”

A source told Us on Friday that the reunion did bring the couple, who have been married since 1999, closer together.

“Teresa and Joe have been talking and FaceTiming a ton since she got back to Italy,” the insider said. “Who knows what their future is as a couple, but she’s been really happy and in a good place since she got back. Their interactions are a little flirty too, but that could just be the honeymoon stage all over again.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon