Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh on Pete Davidson: 'Leave Him Alone'

Looks like Golden Globes hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh won’t be telling any jokes at Pete Davidson’s expense during the 2019 awards show. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and the Killing Eve actress defended the comedian in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We should just all leave him alone. I’m serious,” Oh, 47, told Samberg in a profile published by the outlet on Tuesday, January 2. “Let’s give people space, let’s give people privacy, let’s give them the ability to fail.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 40, clarified that his own experience on the sketch series was much different than the 25-year-old Set It Up actor’s. “I think they’re doing a great job and still cranking out really funny stuff. Social media wasn’t as big of a thing when I was on the show — I remember Twitter started while we were there because Ashton Kutcher was hosting. … We did a sketch that ended up getting cut, but it was about Twitter ‘cause that was the new thing, Twitter, that Ashton Kutcher is known for,” he noted. “And now it’s such a given that everyone is on it all the time.”

Samberg, who starred on the NBC comedy series from 2005 to 2012, went on to applaud Davidson. “Pete is hilarious, and the times I’ve interacted with him, he is such a sweet guy,” he said. “But he’s going through some personal stuff, and there’s no way to live privately now. It’s got to make it harder.”

The Trainwreck actor made headlines in December when he posted an alarming message on Instagram. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last,” he wrote at the time. “All i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so.”

Davidson and Ariana Grande broke off their engagement in October after four months. Us Weekly reported that the pop star, 25, tried to visit her ex after his disturbing post, but he refused to see her.

The comedian returned to the stage in Boston on Monday, December 31, and opened up about his breakup during his set. “It made me see how ugly people can get, and how cool people can be,” he admitted.

A source told Us ahead of the comedy show that Davidson “is doing a lot better.”

