Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick called the cops to her and her fiancé Vinny Tortorella’s shared New Jersey home following an alleged domestic violence incident.

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” James Leonard Jr., Pivarnick’s attorney, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 9. “This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Tortorella’s lawyer told Page Six that the couple were still engaged and living together following the incident, noting that his client “denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred.”

Pivarnick first revealed her relationship with Tortorella on a September 2022 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. During an April episode of the spinoff series, Tortorella proposed to his now-fiancée during a birthday dinner for costar Vinny Guadagnino.

“I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life,” Tortorella told Pivarnick. “If there’s anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I’ll always have your back. I know you’ll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one.”

He proceeded to get down on one knee and Pivarnick accepted his proposal. The moment prompted several cheers from stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and more.

The engagement came one day after Pivarnick celebrated the end of her marriage to ex-husband Chris Larangeira. “If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I’m engaged officially, I would tell you right now you’re full of dog s–t,” she joked during the episode. “But here I am, engaged, and I’m getting married again.”

The former couple tied the knot in November 2019 and renewed their vows during a February 2021 episode of Family Vacation. It was revealed five months later, Pivarnick filed for divorce from Larangeira, 46, in January 2021.

Larangeira, for his part, filed his own legal documents in January 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s split. Their divorce was finalized that May.

Earlier this year, Pivarnick exclusively told Us that she and her ex-husband have remained on cordial terms since their split. “He actually sent me Christmas gifts for my cats and my dog. … That was nice,” she revealed in January. “And I actually asked him [about it] and he [said], ‘Those will always be my animals.’”

Noting that their breakup was “hard,” Pivarnick said she wishes him nothing but the best. “People go through divorces. It’s kind of like, typical,” she said. “It sucks to say that, but yeah.”