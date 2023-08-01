Angus Cloud may have skyrocketed to fame playing Fezco on Euphoria, but the late actor’s fans wanted to see him take on the role of his celebrity lookalike: Mac Miller.

However, the role of the late rapper was one Cloud revealed he was not interested in taking on. “I mean, no, I don’t think so,” he told Canada’s Etalk in January 2022. “Taking on someone’s whole life and becoming that person like, how much respect you have to give them to actually try to portray them, you know? Like, you have to learn, you know what I’m saying?”

Despite sharing many physical similarities with the musician — including their trademark reddish-brown buzzcuts, beards and blue eyes — Cloud told the outlet he wasn’t sure he could “be prepared to take on someone’s life and legacy and try to replay that.” He continued: “That man is a legend and he’s going to remain one. May he rest in peace, you feel me?”

Many fans were reminded of the pair’s uncanny resemblance following Cloud’s unexpected death on Monday, July 31. He was 25 years old.

“Why does this feel like Mac Miller part 2??? I AM NOT OKAY. RIP Angus Cloud,” wrote one social media user on X (formerly known as Twitter). Another tweeted, “I wanted so badly to see Angus Cloud play as Mac Miller in a Biopic. Damn. RIP to them both. Both died TOO young.”

Cloud’s family confirmed his passing in a statement on Monday. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they wrote. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The family went on to state that they hope Cloud’s death will help others battling mental health struggles to know “they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” The statement concluded: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Cloud’s mother, however, called called 911 on Monday to report a “possible overdose” after discovering he had no pulse, Us Weekly confirmed. Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cloud’s passing comes nearly five years after Miller died at the age of 26 in September 2018. Miller’s cause of death was later revealed to be from mixed drug toxicity. An autopsy revealed he had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of his accidental death.

One year later, Cameron James Pettit was charged for allegedly selling Miller fentanyl-laced pills days before his death. Stephen Walter and Ryan Michael Reavis were also charged in connection to Miller’s death and were sentenced to 17.5 years and over 10 years in prison, respectively. Pettit’s case is still pending as of April 2022.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).