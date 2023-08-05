Lisa Cloud denied rumors that her son, Euphoria star Angus Cloud, died by suicide.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional,” the actor’s mom wrote via Facebook on Friday, August 5. “I want you to know that is not the case.”

Lisa explained that Cloud, who was found dead at age 25 on Monday, July 31, was making plans for the future and even seemed to be in a good mood on the final day of his life.

“I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” Lisa wrote on Friday. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s [Conor Hickey] untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

Angus’ father, Conor Hickey, died on May 18 due to mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer. He was laid to rest one week prior to Angus’ death.

She continued, “When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

Lisa called 911 for a “possible overdose” on Monday morning in Oakland, California, after she found Angus without a pulse. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” Lisa emphasized in her Facebook post. “His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

She also added that Angus was lucky to survive a head injury when he was about 15. “His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love,” Lisa shared.

Angus’ mother asked his fans to pay tribute to the late actor in a specific way: “To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

The actor was best known for his role on Euphoria as Fezco. Costar and executive producer Zendaya shared a tribute to Angus on Tuesday, August 1.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” the Emmy winner, 26, wrote via Instagram. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

