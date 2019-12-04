Anna Faris Was ‘Saved From Carbon Monoxide’ Poisoning on Thanksgiving





Feeling grateful. Anna Faris had a whole lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, especially after she survived a terrifying situation involving carbon monoxide.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, the House Bunny star took to Twitter to tell fans about her scary encounter with carbon monoxide while staying with loved ones at a rented home in Lake Tahoe, California. USA Today reported that the flammable gas leaked in the residence, causing two people to be admitted to the hospital.

“I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department,” the Mom actress, 43, tweeted on November 29. “We were saved from carbon monoxide.”

Faris regarded the incident as a “stupidly dramatic story,” but noted her gratitude for coming out unharmed. “I’m feeling very fortunate,” she added.

The North Tahoe Fire Department shared Faris’ tweet while adding a statement of their own. “So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident,” the department tweeted on Tuesday, December 3. “Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel!”

Faris’ safety is not the only thing she has to be thankful for this holiday season. Last month, the “Unqualified” host seemingly confirmed her rumored engagement to boyfriend Michael Barrett.

According to footage obtained by E! News, paparazzi asked the actress and her 49-year-old beau about the subject not long after Faris was spotted wearing a massive diamond sparkler on her left hand. The photographer said “congratulations” to the couple, in which the Scary Movie actress replied: “Thank you!”

The photographer then asked if the pair were “ready for the big day.” Faris, however, bluntly stated: “No.”

Faris, who was first linked to Barrett in November 2017, shares a 7-year-old son, Jack, with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Speaking with Us Weekly exclusively in January 2018, the Unqualified author shared the key to her successful coparenting relationship with the 40-year-old Passengers star.

“I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that,” she said at the time. “We have amazing friends and incredible family, and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy, and so far he is.”