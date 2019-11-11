



Bride-to-be? Anna Faris didn’t exactly brush off rumors that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Michael Barrett.

The Mom actress, 42, spoke about her speculated engagement when she was approached by photographers while out with Barrett, 49, in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to footage obtained by E! Online on Monday, November 11. As the couple posed together for photos, one photographer asks: “How are you guys?”

Faris replies, “We’re wonderful.” The photographer then offers up a quick “congratulations” to the pair, to which the Unqualified author says, “Thank you!”

Soon after, the media person asks the duo if they were “ready for the big day.” Instead of remaining coy on the subject, Faris states: “No.”

Faris’ comments come days after she first sparked engagement speculation on November 3. At the time, the House Bunny star sported a massive diamond engagement ring on her left hand when she stepped out in Los Angeles.

Faris and her cinematographer beau were first linked in November 2017, when the pair were seen in Italy. The following month, the couple were spotted holding hands while house hunting in Los Angeles. An onlooker told Us Weekly that Faris and Barrett “looked in love and comfortable” with one another while browsing homes together. The Scary Movie actress “kept looking in his eyes,” the insider added.

The “Unqualified” host’s romance with Barrett began as she was in the midst of finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Chris Pratt. Faris and the 40-year-old Jurassic World star, who wed Katherine Schwarzenegger in June, announced their separation in a joint statement via Instagram in August 2017. The exes stated that they “tried really hard for a long time,” but chose to go their separate ways.

Speaking to Us exclusively in January 2018, Faris shared how she has worked with Pratt to coparent the former couple’s now 7-year-old son, Jack. “I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness,” she said at the time.

“We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy and so far he is,” she continued. “He’s pretty hysterical.”

Faris, who was also married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, has opened up about her thoughts on remarrying after splitting with Pratt — who she was married to from 2009 to 2018. During an interview with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast in March, the Overboard star said she would “need to figure out what the purpose is” of tying the knot before agreeing to do so again.

“Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? … For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits,” she explained.