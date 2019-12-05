AnnaLynne McCord Was 'Actually Not Laughing' About 'BH90210' Cancellation





No shade in sight! AnnaLynne McCord cleared the air after saying that it was “so funny” that the BH90210 reboot had been canceled after airing for only one season on FOX.

“I was actually not laughing,” the former 90210 star, 32, clarified to Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, December 3, at the National Film & TV Awards in Los Angeles. “I’m very grateful that 90210 was what it was in the ’90s because it did give me such an amazing platform.”

McCord was involved in the CW remake of the wildly popular ’90s teen drama, which aired for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. After hearing that the FOX reboot — which featured original Beverly Hills, 90210 actors Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling — would not be picked up for a second season, the Georgia native revealed to Us that there had been some competition between the two generations of 90210 actors.

“‘They don’t acknowledge your 90210 as the real 90210,'” McCord recalled hearing at some point during her career.

News of the BH90210 cancellation made headlines in November after the cast members had previously teased a second season. At the time, Garth, 47, admitted that her coworkers still felt proud of what they had made, even if the meta-comedy series didn’t find the right audience.

“It was a very unique, creative vision and it was very specific,” the Secret Santa actress told Us at an event in Austin, Texas. “It was hard to convey that to everyone, to get them on board to do it.”

Although the latest version of the beloved ’90s drama ultimately wasn’t a hit, McCord gave the FOX team props for their ambitious decision to bring back the series for a third time.

“I mean, they’re iconic,” McCord said of the BH90210 cast on Tuesday. “Whatever they do is always going to pull attention … When you’re the first to do it — a teen show like that — that really had [an] impact. I think that they’re going to always be the icons that they are.”

As she continued showering her 90210 predecessors with praise, the Nip/Tuck star coyly admitted, “I haven’t actually seen the reboot — the reboot, reboot.”