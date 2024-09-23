Annemarie Wiley gave fans an update on her health after revealing doctors discovered a tumor on her gallbladder last month.

“The gallbladder will be coming out very soon,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 40, shared in a Sunday, September 22, Instagram video. “The surgeons were very concerned about there being tumors on my liver, so we had an MRI last week and the MRI did not show any visible tumors or anything anywhere else. So, that was incredible news.”

Following her upcoming procedure, Wiley said her gallbladder will be sent to pathology to be inspected to determine if it is “cancerous, malignant or noncancerous benign.” She added: “I’m super optimistic. The surgeons are super optimistic, so I’ll keep you guys posted.”

The Bravolebrity went on to encourage fans to “prioritize their mental health” by doing “whatever it is that you do to manage your stress,” adding, “Prioritize it because nothing is more important than our health.”

In the post’s caption, Wiley thanked fans for their support amid her health scare, writing, “If sharing my experience encourages even one person to listen to their body and advocate for themselves, that brings me so much joy.”

Last month, Wiley revealed via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with her gallbladder tumor after “dealing with tremendous stress and anxiety” for several months, resulting in her losing weight and experiencing “debilitating epigastric pain.” Rather than seek out help, she ignored her symptoms until “the pain became unbearable.”

“Being honest and transparent is something that I value — even if it makes me vulnerable. Life doesn’t [discriminate] — it doesn’t care how healthy you are, how busy you are, what plans you have, or what you do for a living,” Wiley wrote alongside a pic of herself at her primary care physician’s office.

She noted: “Life has taught me so many lessons in the last year. Right now all I can think is live boldly, love deeply, and never take anything for granted. And most importantly- to listen to your body. Nothing is more important than your health. If something doesn’t seem right, advocate for yourself and get checked right away.”

Back in March, Wiley announced that she was exiting RHOBH after one season on the reality series. “To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement. I never auditioned for this show,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, adding that she was also disappointed “that the fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story.”

Ahead of her Bravo departure, Wiley exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about facing online backlash from fans. “I know who I am as a person, and I am somebody who prides myself on being a kind and caring and fun and giving person,” she shared in January. “So, for people to have a completely different perspective of me, I take it very seriously.”

Despite noting that it was “very hard” to deal with some of the “negative comments” she received — particularly for stirring up drama with costars such as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff — she told Us she was more focused on “what’s important” in life.

“I have a wonderful life. I have a wonderful family, very supportive family that I’m very thankful for,” she stated. “Hopefully, moving forward people will get to see me, the real me and see what I’m like as a person.”