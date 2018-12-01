Ariana Grande Freaks Out Over Jennifer Garner’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Approval

Ariana Grande did Jenna Rink proud! Jennifer Garner is so grateful for the singer’s turn as Jenna Rink in her “Thank U, Next” music video.

Following the release of the production on Friday, November 30, the 46-year-old actress commended the 25-year-old pop star for bringing the iconic 13 Going on 30 character back to life. “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” Garner wrote on Instagram, alongside the 13 Going on 30-inspired clip from the video. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext”

As a longtime fan of the 2004 romcom, Grande freaked out over Garner’s comments. “nooooooOoOOoOo i’m crying. i watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and i still do sometimes, especially when i’m sad),” Grande commented on Garner’s Instagram. “i adore you! thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life i’m screaming bye.”

“and by sometimes I literally mean everynight [sic] still,” added Grande.

Reese Witherspoon also gave her seal of approval. After the Nickelodeon alum impersonated the Oscar winner’s character, Elle Woods, from the 2001 classic Legally Blonde, the actress, 42, posted comparison shots of herself and Grande portraying the pink-clad icon on Instagram.

Grande also took the time to recreate scenes from other ’00s classics, Mean Girls and Bring It On. With the help of celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Jonathan Bennett, Troye Sivan, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, and impersonator Gabi DeMartino, the “Breathin'” crooner was able to take the music video to the next level. Grande even got Mean Girls‘ Stefanie Drummond to joke, “Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me, and I broke off an engagement.”

The song references Grande’s past relationships with Pete Davidson, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and Mac Miller, who passed away in September.

