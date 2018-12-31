Starting fresh. Ariana Grande is ready to say goodbye to 2018 and wants only good things to come for herself and those closest to her in 2019.

“farewell 2018, you f—k,” Grande, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 31. “i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing.”

The “Imagine” singer told her followers to “be gentle with yourselves and each other” and concluded by saying, “if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one.”

“thank you for everything,” she added.

Two days prior to her Instagram message, the Nickelodeon alum took to Twitter to send fans some positivity before heading into the new year. “i hope next year is beautiful for u,” she simply tweeted.

Grande’s 2018 was filled with many ups and downs. She was overjoyed when she and Pete Davidson got engaged in June after only a few weeks of dating, and the high continued as she released her fourth studio album, Sweetener, in August. Things took a heartbreaking turn when her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose in September, which ultimately led to her calling off her engagement to the Saturday Night Live star, 25, a month later.

The musician’s hardships continued through the end of the year. The Scream Queens alum was forced to cancel her pre-New Year’s concert at The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas because of an illness. The Saturday, December 29, show would have been her first performance since becoming single.

“Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see u this weekend,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, December 28. “I love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to us next year.”

Professionally, however, 2018 was a success for Grande. In addition to Sweetener going to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, she also got her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Thank U, Next,” which was released in November. The former Sam & Cat star later admitted that she had “one of, like, the best years of my career and, like, the worst of my life.”

“As far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f–k I’m doing,” she said during her acceptance speech for Billboard’s Woman of the Year earlier this month. “So yeah … it’s been a very conflicting [year].”

