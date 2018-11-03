Ariana Grande Teases New Song, Album ‘Thank U, Next’ After Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande teased a new song and album title — “Thank U, Next” — on Twitter on Saturday, November 3, after using the phrase to slam ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

The “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, has tweeted the words several times since clapping back at the Saturday Night Live star on Thursday, November 1, after he joked about their four-month-long engagement in a promo for the NBC show. On Saturday she tweeted a screenshot of a track listing for a song with that diss as its title.

“Is thank u, next gonna be the last track of the album?” a fan asked. “Yes,” Grande responded.

Another fan questioned what the title of the album would be and she tweeted, “u already know it” along with a black heart.

She also shared an old clip of herself saying “thank you, next” and wrote, “this what happens when u write an album w your best friends lol @VictoriaMonet they did up all your old sayings and it ends up becoming the album title lmao.”

Grande also compared the new track to an older song of hers, “Knew Better,” saying the two are “the exact opposite” of each other.

Her fourth album, Sweetener, was released in August and featured the song “Pete Davidson,” dedicated to her then-fiancé.

As previously reported, the singer took to Twitter on Thursday to slam Davidson, 24, after a new SNL promo showed him jokingly proposing to singer Maggie Rodgers and complaining that he is “0 for 3” after she turned him down.

“For somebody who claims to hate revelancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” Grande wrote in a now-deleted tweet, followed by “Thank u, next.”

But on Saturday, she wrote, “no drags…. No shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth.”

no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the pair were not on speaking terms after their split last month, with the comedian changing his phone number to “distance himself” from his ex.

