In over her head? Ariana Grande shared an interesting anecdote about her love life one month after calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson.

“good at overthinking w my heart … how u even think it got this far,” the 25-year-old pop star tweeted on Wednesday, November 14. Fans speculated that the phrase teased lyrics from a song Grande will release on her upcoming album, Thank U, Next.

“just drop the song and go,” replied one Grande devotee. Added another: “u mean so much to me. i can’t wait for the album. u literally own my heart.”

Grande and Davidson, 24, ended their four-month engagement in October. The Saturday Night Live comedian has addressed the breakup on the NBC variety show through light-hearted jokes, while the “God Is a Woman” singer has been open with fans via Twitter about her state of mind.

“what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” Grande wrote on the social media platform on Sunday, November 11. “when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Grande and Davidson’s relationship suffered after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died in September from an accidental drug overdose. Although Davidson was “100 percent there for Ariana,” an insider revealed that the death “put a tremendous about of strain on their relationship.”

