Ariana Madix had nothing to do with Katie Maloney and Connor Newsum‘s unexpected connection.
During the Tuesday, August 13, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ariana, 39, was asked about Katie, 37, being spotted with the 28-year-old Islander.
“Katie is not dating anyone,” Ariana said of Katie’s relationship status. “I have never played matchmaker with Katie.”
Us Weekly broke the news last month that Katie and Connor, 28, were seen on a date. A source told Us that the pair spent time at Laurel Tavern in Studio City, California, where they got a table in the corner and weren’t joined by anyone else.
Vanderpump Rules fans quickly pointed out that Katie’s costar — and business partner — Ariana could have played a role since she was just the host on Connor’s season of Love Island USA. Earlier this month, Katie played coy when asked about the outing on her “Disrespectfully” podcast.
“Was I on a date?” Katie said in an August episode to cohost Dayna Kathan. “I’m not going to deny anything.”
Katie added: “I don’t think it’s fair to be yapping about it.” Dayna, 34, hinted to listeners that she has “the tea” but she’s “not telling” others what she knows.
Before sparking romance rumors with Connor, Katie was married to Tom Schwartz for six years. Their ups and downs were at the center of several seasons of Vanderpump Rules before calling it quits and finalizing their divorce in 2022.
“I never felt prioritized. He didn’t really have my back or defend me or make me fell supported or heard. I just wanted that validation from him. So I made myself smaller in ways. I lost myself. I was a shell of a woman,” Katie said during the September 2023 episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast. “It took me working on myself in general — not really because of all of that — but I wasn’t feeling great in my body and in general. I wanted to boost my own confidence and just started working on myself.”
Katie made it clear she had no regrets about her decision.
“I was not asking for the world. I was asking for somebody to show up for me and they couldn’t. Over and over and over again. It just became a voice that became louder and louder and I couldn’t deny it anymore,” she added at the time. “It was over months — a period of months — and I just got to a point where I was like I need to get real with myself and real with him. I kind of just knew it. I became emotionally withdrawn. I still loved him but the love between us — that connection — that romance was not there anymore.”
Connor, meanwhile, was eliminated from season 6 of Love Island USA after making brief connections with JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb. As Leah grew closer to Miguel Harichi — whom she ended the season with — she chose him over Connor when it was time to recouple. The drama will be rehashed at the reunion, which films Wednesday, August 14.