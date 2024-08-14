Ariana Madix had nothing to do with Katie Maloney and Connor Newsum‘s unexpected connection.

During the Tuesday, August 13, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ariana, 39, was asked about Katie, 37, being spotted with the 28-year-old Islander.

“Katie is not dating anyone,” Ariana said of Katie’s relationship status. “I have never played matchmaker with Katie.”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that Katie and Connor, 28, were seen on a date. A source told Us that the pair spent time at Laurel Tavern in Studio City, California, where they got a table in the corner and weren’t joined by anyone else.

Related: Stars Who Played Matchmaker for Their Friends Playing Cupid! Over the years, many stars have revealed that they helped sparks fly between their mutual friends. Hailee Steinfeld, for her part, explained the advice that she gave pal Sophie Turner, who was interested in getting to know Joe Jonas more. “I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, ‘So […]

Vanderpump Rules fans quickly pointed out that Katie’s costar — and business partner — Ariana could have played a role since she was just the host on Connor’s season of Love Island USA. Earlier this month, Katie played coy when asked about the outing on her “Disrespectfully” podcast.

“Was I on a date?” Katie said in an August episode to cohost Dayna Kathan. “I’m not going to deny anything.”

Katie added: “I don’t think it’s fair to be yapping about it.” Dayna, 34, hinted to listeners that she has “the tea” but she’s “not telling” others what she knows.

Related: ‘Love Island USA’ Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together? They got a text — and found love in the Love Island USA villa. The beloved British dating show made its way across the pond in 2019, following a crop of American bombshells searching for The One in a luxury tropical villa. In season 1, eventual winners Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli had a connection […]

Before sparking romance rumors with Connor, Katie was married to Tom Schwartz for six years. Their ups and downs were at the center of several seasons of Vanderpump Rules before calling it quits and finalizing their divorce in 2022.

“I never felt prioritized. He didn’t really have my back or defend me or make me fell supported or heard. I just wanted that validation from him. So I made myself smaller in ways. I lost myself. I was a shell of a woman,” Katie said during the September 2023 episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast. “It took me working on myself in general — not really because of all of that — but I wasn’t feeling great in my body and in general. I wanted to boost my own confidence and just started working on myself.”

Katie made it clear she had no regrets about her decision.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

“I was not asking for the world. I was asking for somebody to show up for me and they couldn’t. Over and over and over again. It just became a voice that became louder and louder and I couldn’t deny it anymore,” she added at the time. “It was over months — a period of months — and I just got to a point where I was like I need to get real with myself and real with him. I kind of just knew it. I became emotionally withdrawn. I still loved him but the love between us — that connection — that romance was not there anymore.”

Connor, meanwhile, was eliminated from season 6 of Love Island USA after making brief connections with JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb. As Leah grew closer to Miguel Harichi — whom she ended the season with — she chose him over Connor when it was time to recouple. The drama will be rehashed at the reunion, which films Wednesday, August 14.