Katie Maloney all but confirmed her recent date with Love Island USA‘s Connor Newsum — but she isn’t giving the details away just yet.

During the Wednesday, August 7, episode of her “Disrespectfully” podcast, Dayna Kathan asked Katie, 37, whether she wanted to discuss her outing with Connor, 28, after Us Weekly broke the news.

“Was I on a date?” Katie said while playing coy about her connection with Connor. “I’m not going to deny anything.”

Katie added: “I don’t think it’s fair to be yapping about it.” Dayna, 34, hinted to listeners that she has “the tea” but she’s “not telling” others what she knows about Katie and Connor.

Late last month, a source told Us that Katie and Connor were seen at Laurel Tavern in Studio City, California, on July 31. The couple got a table in the corner and weren’t joined by anyone else. The eyewitness also noted that Katie “looked amazing” during the low-key outing.

Vanderpump Rules fans have since speculated whether Katie’s costar — and business partner — Ariana Madix played a role in matching the pair up. Ariana, 39, recently returned from Fiji, where she was hosting Love Island USA with Connor as one of the contestants.

On Love Island USA, Connor had brief connections with JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb. As Leah grew closer to Miguel Harichi, she chose him over Connor, leading to Connor being dumped from the villa. While he’s now linked to Katie, Connor told Us in July that he was in contact with costar Cass Laudano after they were both home from Fiji.

“She got out and I was like, ‘Hey, so what’s up?’ We’ve been texting and, maybe, potentially making some light plans,” he shared at the time. “We got along really well. We had a lot in common. We had a few conversations that were just really easy and we work in the same career field. … We just had a lot of similar interests, love for animals. I think everyone saw that weird fishing conversation we had when I was making her grilled cheese. Just random stuff like that. She’s really easy to talk to, she’s gorgeous and just fun to be around.”

As for Katie, she’s dated casually following her high-profile divorce from Tom Schwartz. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules surprised Bravo fans when Katie admitted to hooking up with Max Boyens a.k.a Schwartz’s best friend and Dayna’s ex-boyfriend.

“When I asked him three months into our separation not to f–k around in this group [with Rachel], he did not give a single f–k about what I thought,” Katie said in a March episode while referring to Schwartz’s 2022 hookup with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Schwartz, 42, who was married to Katie for six years before they called it quits in March 2022, revealed that Max later apologized to him.

“He actually called me five days later. I could tell he felt so uncomfortable,” Schwartz shared on the Vanderpump Rules After Show. “Then we went to get lunch and he was like, ‘Dude, I am so sorry.’ It was literally f–king alcohol and proximity.”