Tom Schwartz revealed where he and Max Boyens stand after the former Vanderpump Rules star hooked up with Katie Maloney.

During the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Schwartz, 41, recalled seeing Max after the drama played out on screen.

“He actually called me five days later. I could tell he felt so uncomfortable,” Schwartz said. “Then we went to get lunch and he was like, ‘Dude, I am so sorry.’ It was literally f–king alcohol and proximity.”

Despite not being able to “picture” Katie and Max having sex, Schwartz assumed his ex-wife, 37, made the first move. (Katie and Schwartz called it quits in March 2022 after six years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized later that year.)

Related: A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years The most tangled web in reality TV history? The cast of Vanderpump Rules has provided Bravo fans with jaw-dropping moments thanks to their secret hookups for nearly a decade. While season 1 included multiple shockers, one of the biggest bombshells was dropped during season 2 when Katie Maloney drunkenly revealed that Kristen Doute and Jax […]

“I’m not saying Katie was the aggressor, I think it was mutual,” he noted. “But I think Katie was on a mission.”

In an individual confessional, Katie denied being the first person to show interest, adding, “It was not on my bucket list. It was more flirting on his part. When he started acting that way, it was a little surprising.”

Vanderpump Rules cast members — and fans — were in for a surprise when Brock Davies revealed on Tuesday’s episode that Katie and Max spent the night together.

“We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group. It’s your boy, bro. She f–ked your best friend,” he told Schwartz. “We sent a message, ‘Where are you at?’ His location was her house. Then he sent an emoji of a face, eyes and a straight line. Then he wrote, ‘It was bound to happen.'”

When the topic was brought up to Katie, she said she didn’t feel bad about choosing to hook up with Schwartz’s pal. “When I asked him three months into our separation not to f–k around in this group [with Rachel], he did not give a single f–k about what I thought,” she shared about Schwartz’s 2022 hookup with Raquel “Rachel” Leviss.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

Max joined Vanderpump Rules as a new cast member during season 8. However, his time on the show was short-lived after his past racist tweets resurfaced in January 2020.

The former reality star issued an apology at the time for his offensive social media content, which he posted eight years prior to joining Vanderpump Rules. “It was wrong on every level. It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Max was ultimately fired from the series alongside Brett Caprioni, who had problematic tweets of his own. Bravo also cut ties with OG cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute in June 2020 due to their racist behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Vanderpump Rules stars have stepped away from the Bravo series over the years. Cameras started following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR in 2012 after she rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 1 of Pump Rules, which premiered in January 2013, starred Lisa, Stassi Schroeder, Jax […]

Last year, Max discussed the biggest challenges of joining the Bravo series.

“They paid me little to nothing. As a new cast member, you don’t make episodic pay. You don’t get paid per episode, it is just a flat rate. It is not a lot at all, it just gets you by,” he claimed on the “Up and Adam!” podcast in August 2023. “It was $4,000 [or] something. It was around $4,000, and they also pay it to you in increments.”

The former TomTom manager said he received his paychecks at different points throughout filming. “They give you half the check to make sure you stick around and film and then they give you the final check toward the end. It is not all up front,” Max shared. “It is basically your rent and some groceries and then another check for rent and groceries.”