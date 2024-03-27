Tom Schwartz revealed where he and Max Boyens stand after the former Vanderpump Rules star hooked up with Katie Maloney.
During the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Schwartz, 41, recalled seeing Max after the drama played out on screen.
“He actually called me five days later. I could tell he felt so uncomfortable,” Schwartz said. “Then we went to get lunch and he was like, ‘Dude, I am so sorry.’ It was literally f–king alcohol and proximity.”
Despite not being able to “picture” Katie and Max having sex, Schwartz assumed his ex-wife, 37, made the first move. (Katie and Schwartz called it quits in March 2022 after six years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized later that year.)
“I’m not saying Katie was the aggressor, I think it was mutual,” he noted. “But I think Katie was on a mission.”
In an individual confessional, Katie denied being the first person to show interest, adding, “It was not on my bucket list. It was more flirting on his part. When he started acting that way, it was a little surprising.”
Vanderpump Rules cast members — and fans — were in for a surprise when Brock Davies revealed on Tuesday’s episode that Katie and Max spent the night together.
“We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group. It’s your boy, bro. She f–ked your best friend,” he told Schwartz. “We sent a message, ‘Where are you at?’ His location was her house. Then he sent an emoji of a face, eyes and a straight line. Then he wrote, ‘It was bound to happen.'”
When the topic was brought up to Katie, she said she didn’t feel bad about choosing to hook up with Schwartz’s pal. “When I asked him three months into our separation not to f–k around in this group [with Rachel], he did not give a single f–k about what I thought,” she shared about Schwartz’s 2022 hookup with Raquel “Rachel” Leviss.
Max joined Vanderpump Rules as a new cast member during season 8. However, his time on the show was short-lived after his past racist tweets resurfaced in January 2020.
The former reality star issued an apology at the time for his offensive social media content, which he posted eight years prior to joining Vanderpump Rules. “It was wrong on every level. It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly.
Max was ultimately fired from the series alongside Brett Caprioni, who had problematic tweets of his own. Bravo also cut ties with OG cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute in June 2020 due to their racist behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers.
Deal of the DayThis Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal
Last year, Max discussed the biggest challenges of joining the Bravo series.
“They paid me little to nothing. As a new cast member, you don’t make episodic pay. You don’t get paid per episode, it is just a flat rate. It is not a lot at all, it just gets you by,” he claimed on the “Up and Adam!” podcast in August 2023. “It was $4,000 [or] something. It was around $4,000, and they also pay it to you in increments.”
The former TomTom manager said he received his paychecks at different points throughout filming. “They give you half the check to make sure you stick around and film and then they give you the final check toward the end. It is not all up front,” Max shared. “It is basically your rent and some groceries and then another check for rent and groceries.”