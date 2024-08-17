Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix‘s brother, Jeremy Madix, was arrested after he allegedly brought suitcases full of marijuana to the airport.

According to court records obtained by Us Weekly, Jeremy, 32, was arrested at his home in Oceanside, California, and extradited to Orange County, Florida, on July 10. He was charged with one count of trafficking in cannabis over 25 pounds stemming from a February incident.

The arrest warrant alleges that Jeremy and Jonah Ahad were traveling together from Orlando International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany, on February 16. Customs and Border Protection agents inspected two bags belonging to Jeremy and one belonging to Ahad and claimed they discovered cannabis.

Between Jeremy’s two suitcases, he allegedly had 64 vacuum-sealed bags of weed, which weighed about 76 pounds. Jonah Ahad’s luggage allegedly contained 31 bags of pot, weighing 37 pounds.

While Jeremy was initially held without bail, a judge eventually set bail at $80,000 and he has since been released. He had to surrender his passport within five days of release to the clerk’s office.

Per court docs, Jeremy is employed at a vodka distillery and tasting room and set to start college classes at MiraCosta College on Monday, August 19. He lives with his fiancée Rachael in California.

Jeremy exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year that his love for Rachael is the reason he hasn’t been in touch with sister Ariana.

“Why I haven’t been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things,” he said on March 29. “I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée.”

“There’s been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that’s what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It’s been going on for quite some time,” he claimed. “I think that we’ve just been kind of letting it pass, because of course I’m always going to have my sister’s back. But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with?”

While he isn’t close with Ariana, he still has relationships with other Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Scheana Shay.

“I’ve always been close with Jeremy. They are both family to me. He is like a little brother and has been for over a decade,” Shay, 38, said during a fan Q&A on an April episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.