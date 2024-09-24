Lily Collins, there’s a sandwich with your name on it!

After the Emily in Paris star admitted that she couldn’t get into Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, the store offered to make good with Collins.

“@lilyjcollins if you are reading this and you still need that sandwich… we got you girl,” the official Something About Her Instagram account shared via its Instagram Story on Monday, September 23.

“Come back & see us,” the shop wrote, resharing a clip of Collins revealing her disappointment at not getting to sample the Vanderpump Rules stars’ sandwiches on the Sunday, September 22, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Collins, 35, is a self-confessed Bravo superfan and tried to check out the West Hollywood eatery in August to celebrate the release of Emily in Paris season 4, part 1, on Netflix.

“I have one bone to pick, though. I tried to go to Something About Her on the opening day of our show coming out, part 1,” the actress said. “Line down the block. Which, by the way, great news. But, like, couldn’t get a sandwich! I needed a sandwich and I couldn’t get my sandwich!”

Although Collins didn’t manage to get her hands on a sandwich, the actress was still full of compliments for Madix, who has also appeared as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago and hosted the latest season of Love Island USA.

“Girl is on fire,” Collins said, while her Emily in Paris costar Ashley Park said she has “respect” for Madix performing eight times a week on Broadway.

Since opening in May, Something About Her has hosted Hollywood A-listers such as Seth Rogen and Diane Keaton.

“We had an unexpected visitor today… thank you @dianekeaton for your support!” the official Something About Her Instagram account captioned a photo of Keaton and Maloney’s mom, Teri, via its Instagram Story on June 6. “It was such a pleasure having you!”

In May, Madix and Maloney had a message for their haters upon opening their sandwich shop after various setbacks.

“We made a joke that we were going to put a sandwich on the menu called ‘Your words,’ so they can eat them,” Madix, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at the opening of the Los Angeles sandwich shop.