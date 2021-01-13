That loving feeling! Arie Luyendyk Jr. gushed about his pregnant wife, Lauren Burnham, on their second wedding anniversary.

“Today is our 2 year anniversary! I joked last week that I feel we have been together longer but that’s a good thing right?” Luyendyk Jr., 39, began his Instagram tribute on Tuesday, January 12. “I love our little family … Coffee in the morning before Alessi wakes up, walks around our backyard, planning dates at our house because of this wild year we have had.”

The former Bachelor, who is expecting twins with Burnham, 29, noted that while this year has broken many relationships, he “only feels more connected and more in love with you.”

The race car driver, who already shares daughter Alessi, 19 months, with the Virginia native, also reflected on the couple’s last year together.

“It’s funny if you think of where we were at a year ago, finally figuring out how to be new parents. Now a year later we have it all figured out (seemingly) but at the same time have no idea what’s coming haha,” he wrote. “I love that we always tackle things head on and come out stronger for it, I can’t wait for what this next year holds for us.”

The former reality star added: “I’m so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together. Love you.”

Luyendyk explained one of the couple’s anniversary traditions in his Instagram Stories after posting a photo of the pair dressed in the same outfits they wore on their wedding day.

“Anniversary tradition … she wears her wedding dress and I wear my tux,” he wrote alongside a second photo of the pair from their evening.

The couple, who wed in Hawaii in January 2019, had a staycation in Arizona on Tuesday, renting a lavish house that featured a home theater.

“We love spending time together and quarantine has done us well,” Luyendyk told his fans in an Instagram Story video before showing off the rental pad. “I’m just really excited for the future and everything that’s going to happen with the twins. I am really grateful that I have her in my life.”

Burnham, for her part, shared a photo of her husband’s hand on her growing belly while wearing her wedding dress on Tuesday.

“Love you more every day,” she captioned the snap.

The couple, who met on season 22 of The Bachelor, announced last month that their daughter is going to be a big sister. The news came after Burnham opened up about suffering a miscarriage in May 2020.

The pair revealed in late December that they have twins on the way. “Two little miracles! Love them with all my heart already,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of her ultrasound photos.