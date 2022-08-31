Keeping the party going in Paris! Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are still celebrating with son Matteo after tying the knot earlier this month.

“What a magical time , so excited for you all to see it , miss my wifey and Taytay❤️❤️,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 40, captioned a selfie taken in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the pic, Bella, 38, planted a kiss on her husband’s cheek while holding the couple’s 2-year-old son.

A second photo showed Chigvintsev snapping a mirror selfie while holding Bella’s hand. The wrestler wore white and smooched her beau during the sweet moment. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, dropped a trio of red heart emojis in the comments section.

The Russia native’s family post comes two days after Nikki confirmed the duo tied the knot. “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” she captioned an Instagram snap from the special day in Paris.

The twosome met while competing together on season 25 of DWTS, which aired while Nikki was still engaged to John Cena. Us Weekly broke the news in April 2018 that the athletes had called it quits, and the Incomparable author moved on with Chigvintsev the following January. The 45-year-old Blockers actor, for his part, married Shay Shariatzadeh after his breakup from Nikki.

After one year of dating, Chigvintsev got down on one knee. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the Total Bellas star gushed via Instagram in January 2020, several months after the proposal. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Six months after announcing their engagement, the twosome welcomed their first child. When it comes to expanding their family further, the newlyweds are taking it slow.

“I told Artem, ‘When I’m 39, if we feel so great in life and comfortable and you really want to try and have a little girl or just another one, and I feel that it’s right as well, we can do that,'” Nikki exclusively told Us in October 2021. “I would like, if we did have a second, [to have it] right at 40 or right before 40.”

The “Bellas Podcast” host explained that she didn’t want a newborn “to interfere” with her and Matteo’s bond while he’s still young. “He’s, like, my best buddy,” she told Us. “I want this time with just my son.”

Earlier this year, Nikki revealed that she and the choreographer had “a big, detailed conversation” about the right time to welcome baby No. 2. “I was like, ‘You know, I do have baby fever, but I don’t know. Is right now right? Maybe do you want to try for a girl?’ And actually, Artem was like, ‘We need to wait,'” she said in June. “[Artem] prefers to wait a few years.”

The former WWE pro said she could understand where Chigvintsev was coming from. “How our life is right now with work, with Matteo and his age and the attention we give him — [Artem]’s like, ‘Wait until he is 4.’ And I was like, ‘I’m good with that,'” she continued. “But then it was weird how the tables kinda turned where I was like, ‘I mean, I am good with that.’ He [also] has Dancing With the Stars coming up soon. He made a comment, ‘I don’t want to leave and be dancing in Los Angeles and you’re home pregnant with Matteo and trying to do everything.'”