A “magical” night in Paris! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev tied the knot in the City of Love — and celebrities everywhere are sending the newlyweds their congratulations.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” the “Bellas” podcast host, 38, shared via Instagram on Monday, August 29, alongside photos of her and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 40, from their celebration. In the first image, the two showed off their wedding bands, while in the second, they embraced while looking at the Eiffel Tower.

“We both can’t stop smiling,” Bella gushed on her Instagram Story, over another photo of their wedding rings. “I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev.”

The Total Bellas star, who shares 2-year-old son Matteo with the professional dancer, first met in 2017 when they were paired up on season 25 of DWTS. Though she was in a longterm relationship with fellow WWE icon John Cena at the time, viewers tuned in every week to see Bella and Chigvintsev hit the dance floor.

The wrestlers called it quits in July 2018 — and eight months later, Bella broke the news that she and her former DWTS partner were dating. One year later, Chigvintsev popped the question, and the two welcomed Matteo in July 2020.

As for their “magical and beautiful” wedding — as Nikki’s twin, Brie Bella, referred to it while commenting on her sister’s Instagram — the romantic affair was attended by plenty of stars, including Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more. While the attendees documented their trips to France on social media, even those who couldn’t make it made sure to send Nikki and Chigvintsev all the well wishes.

Stars from both the DWTS and wrestling worlds came together to shower the couple with congratulations.

Carrie Ann Inaba — who dated Chigvintsev from 2006 to 2009 — had nothing but kind words to say about her ex and his bride. “Congratulations!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” she commented on Nikki’s wedding post. Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold and more DWTS stars also chimed in with their own messages, sending the bride and groom emojis and congratulations of their own.

In addition to Brie, 38, another former Total Divas costar shared her love for the couple. “Yesssss congrats you crazy kids,” Paige (real name: Saraya-Jade Bevis) wrote via Nikki’s Instagram comments.

Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who celebrated Nikki and Chigvintsev’s marriage: