Their special day. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev finally tied the knot after more than three years of dating — and the happy couple were joined by all of their celebrity friends.

“We both can’t stop smiling. I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev,” Bella, 38, captioned an Instagram Story showing her and Chigvintsev’s wedding bands on Monday, August 29.

Shortly after their nuptials, the couple announced that their fans would get to see their milestone moment in a four-part special titled Nikki Bella Says I Do.

The E! project, which will premiere in early 2023, will follow Bella and Chigvintsev, 40, as they “continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives,” according to the synopsis. The duo will have to face several “challenges” which include “parenthood with their son, Matteo, plan a wedding, bachelorette party, find a dress, tuxedo, choose the right venue” ahead of their wedding.

The footage will also follow the pair’s attempts to get the professional dancer’s parents from Russia in time to see their son exchange vows with Bella. The Dancing With the Stars pro previously revealed that he wasn’t sure his loved ones would be able to attend.

“With what’s going on right now in the world, I think it’s pretty much equivalent to impossible,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I think it’s gonna be [a] Zoom type of a situation, or some kind of a FaceTime deal, but unfortunately not in person, which makes me very sad.”

The ballroom dancer, who got engaged to the WWE star in 2019, noted that they were waiting to see if COVID-19 restrictions would lift before the ongoing war with Ukraine completely stalled their plans. “I think why actually [we] waited for the wedding to happen, the biggest thing was because I want my parents to be here,” he added. “That might not be really possible, to be honest.”

At the time, Chigvintsev also opened up about getting involved with wedding planning. “It’s really exciting for me too,” he gushed. “I know a lot of things Nicole is figuring out because it has to do with a lot of her stuff, like the dress and all the other things, but on my end, I definitely put a lot of input into it, so it’s not gonna be just one person’s decision-making.”

Bella and Chigvintsev previously teased that their son Matteo, now 2, would be involved in their parents’ nuptials as well.

Scroll down for a guide to everyone in attendance at the reality TV couple’s special day: