The fallout from Ashton Kutcher’s support for convicted sex offender Danny Masterson has spilled over into his Thorn organization.

News broke on Friday, September 15, that Kutcher, 45, has resigned from his post as chairman of the board for anti-human trafficking organization Thorn, which he cofounded with ex-wife Demi Moore in 2009. (Kutcher and Moore, 60, split in 2011 and finalized their divorce two years later.)

Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, has also vacated her role as an observer on the organization’s board, according to Time.

“Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences,” Kutcher wrote in a letter to Thorn’s board on Thursday, September 14, via Time. “After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately. I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve.”

Related: Ashton Kutcher’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Ashton Kutcher hit it out of the park when he made his acting debut in 1998 — and decades later, Hollywood is still enthralled by his life. Kutcher (full name Christopher Ashton Kutcher) rose to fame playing Michael Kelso on That ’70s Show, which is where he met his now-wife, Mila Kunis. The pair — who share […]

Kutcher apologized for his actions, writing, “The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did.”

He concluded: “And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn’s work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause.”

Kutcher and Kunis’ decision to step down from Thorn’s board came after the couple made headlines for writing letters in support of Masterson, 47, as he awaited sentencing in his rape trial.

Masterson — who costarred on That ‘70s Show with the pair and later with Kutcher on The Ranch — was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on September 7. He was convicted in May on two charges of rape for sexually assaulting two women in 2003. A verdict was not reacted on the allegation that Masterson raped an ex-girlfriend in 2001.

Related: What Has the 'That '70s Show' Cast Said About Danny Masterson Allegations? All eyes were back on the cast of That ‘70s Show — and Danny Masterson — when Netflix released the sequel series, That ‘90s Show, featuring appearances by Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama. Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on the comedy series, which ran on Fox from 1998 to […]

After Kutcher and Kunis, 40, received backlash for their letters, they took to Instagram to explain their thought process. “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” they said in a video posted on September 9.

Kunis insisted, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and we will continue to do so in the future.”

Related: Danny Masterson’s Sexual Assault Allegations and Trial: What to Know Danny Masterson made headlines in 2017 when he was first accused of sexual assault. He has since pleaded not guilty after being charged in June 2020 with allegedly raping three women. Four women claimed in March 2017 that the That ‘70s Show alum sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s. A fifth woman came forward […]

Kutcher then explained that they wrote the letters “a couple of months ago” after Masterson’s family “reached out” and asked for “character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years.” The letters were meant to inform the judge when sentencing Masterson.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” Kutcher said. “We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Kunis, who married Kutcher in 2015, concluded: “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”