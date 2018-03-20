Aubrey O’Day Joked She Was Pregnant After Donald Trump Jr. Affair   

Shortly after her affair with Donald Trump Jr. ended in March 2012, Aubrey O’Day told her Twitter followers that she was pregnant — but she later took it back and explained it was an April Fool’s joke.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of April Fool’s Day,” the singer told Us Weekly about the tweet on April 3, 2012, at a Crystal Light event at Trump Soho Hotel, which was also attended by Ivanka Trump.

“I just thought that the pregnant joke would be the most fun, and to be honest, it’s just something I’ve been thinking about a lot more recently,” O’Day continued. “I’m getting to that age where my hormones are going and I’m looking for that … the joke just seems relevant.”

As previously reported, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the reality TV personality, now 34, and Trump Jr., now 40, had an affair after meeting on the set of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. They were involved from the end of 2011 until March 2012.

Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump at the time, and the pair had three children: Kai, now 10, Donald III, now 9 and Tristan, now 6. (They later welcomed Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.)

“The way he positioned it to Aubrey was that he and Vanessa were already on the outs,” a source close to production told Us, adding that O’Day and Trump Jr. were “spending a lot of time together.”

Another source close to the former Danity Kane band member told Us that Trump Jr. “fell hard for Aubrey.”

“He called her all the time and really cared about her. He was giving her a lot of advice on her career. She’s actually a bright girl, way smarter than people realize,” the insider explained.

While the affair ended after Vanessa found emails between her husband and O’Day, her marriage to Trump Jr. did not end until recently. She filed for divorce on Thursday, March 15.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the pair said in a statement to Us at the time. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

