Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day spoke out after Cassie settled her rape and assault lawsuit with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Money > accountability. Every time,” O’Day, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 17, sharing a New York Times link to the settlement news. “Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place 💔.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that Cassie, 37, and Diddy, 54, had reached an agreement in their legal battle, just one day after the lawsuit was filed.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie (full name Casandra Ventura) told Us in a statement sent via her attorney Douglas Wigdor. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy also released a statement on Friday night. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best,” he wrote in a statement shared with Us, signing the note with his “Love” nickname.

Cassie, who dated Diddy on and off from 2007 to 2018, had named the music mogul in a lawsuit filed on Thursday, November 16. According to court documents obtained by Us, Cassie accused Diddy of rape and repeated physical abuse that lasted for nearly a decade. Diddy denied all claims.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman told Us in a statement. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

O’Day was a vocal advocate of Cassie and supported her coming forward.

O’Day, for her part, first met Diddy when she auditioned for his MTV series Making the Band 3, when Danity Kane was formed with her, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, D. Woods and Aundrea Fimbres. The girl group was signed to Diddy’s label Bad Boy Records, but he kicked O’Day out in 2008. At the time, Diddy claimed there was no bad blood with O’Day.

O’Day later alleged during a 2022 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she was fired because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected of [her] — not talent-wise, but in other areas.” (Diddy did not respond to her claims at the time.)

On Saturday, November 18, O’Day continued to share her thoughts on the settlement via X (formerly Twitter).

“I think he showed people the level of his power. He chainsawed the legs off of anyone that was starting to feel brave enough to stand,” she penned, speculating about the extent of Diddy’s power and control over others.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).