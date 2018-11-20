Will she face “Consequences”? Aubrey O’Day told Instagram followers exactly how she felt about Fifth Harmony, saving her harshest critique for former member Camila Cabello.

The 34-year-old aired her grievances in a recent Instagram Live video as she and her entourage played a game of “F—k, Marry, Kill.” In the clip, an offscreen voice asks her to choose between The Pussycat Dolls, The Spice Girls and Fifth Harmony

O’Day replied, “Kill Pussycat Dolls. Uh, Fifth Harmony — can I kill them, too?”

To that, one of her offscreen pals said, “I like them, Fifth Harmony.”

“You do?” O’Day responded. “You just like the one girl from it. That other girl was really snotty to us at that award show.”

Then the Dumblonde singer dissed the 21-year-old “Havana” singer, who left Fifth Harmony in 2016: “And that one girl that got really famous was not nice at all. The Camila girl — she wasn’t nice.”

Finally, someone in O’Day’s posse apparently realized these comments might pose a PR problem. “OK, you’re recording!” the anxious-sounding woman said.

When she hasn’t been trashing other girl groups, the “DJT” singer has been making headlines with her past relationship with Donald Trump Jr. In March, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that O’Day had an affair with President Donald Trump’s eldest son, 40, while she was a Celebrity Apprentice season 5 contestant and he was married. Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce just before news of the O’Day affair broke.

“Things started up with Aubrey and Don Jr. toward the end of the taping” an insider close to O’Day told Us in March. The affair began at the end of 2011 and continued until March 2012, according to the sources.

O’Day also recently appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with ex Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio. The couple dated from February 2016 to July 2017.

