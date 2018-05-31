She approves! Audrina Patridge’s mom is totally on board with her newly rekindled romance with Ryan Cabrera.

“Ryan has been great and Audrina’s mom loves him,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the couple are taking their relationship slow although “everyone is trying to rush it along.”

Eight years after breaking up on MTV’s The Hills, Partridge, 33, and Cabrera, 35, reunited in April at the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California. “They are definitely back together,” a source confirmed to Us shortly after the duo returned from their weekend in the desert.

The swimsuit designer and the singer-songwriter briefly dated for four months in 2010 but called it off because things “weren’t going smoothly.” However, the former costars seem to be on the same page the second time around. Earlier this month, they jetted off to Mexico to celebrate Patridge’s birthday, and they were spotted packing on the PDA at the Vidanta Los Cabos resort.

Patridge’s new romance comes amid a tumultuous time with her estranged husband, Corey Bohan, against whom she filed a domestic violence restraining order in March.

“I am more afraid of him now more than ever, and fear for the safety of our [1-year-old] daughter Kirra when she is in his care,” the former reality star exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “My focus is raising and protecting my daughter. I’m in mom mode every day and trying to get through this.”

Patridge and Bohan, 36, tied the knot in 2016 and she filed for divorce in September 2017.

