No labels! Ava Phillippe didn’t hold back when speaking about her sexuality and dating preferences during a fan Q&A.

The 22-year-old star got real about her love life when a fan asked, “Do u like boys of girls?” on Monday, January 10.

“I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever),” Phillippe responded during an “Ask Me Anything” questionnaire via her Instagram Story.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s oldest child — the exes also share 18-year-old son Deacon — has kept her dating life somewhat private after going public with boyfriend Owen Mahoney in June 2019.

The University of California, Berkeley students caused a stir when they first started posting photos together as some fans compared Ava’s beau to her father.

One year later, Ava’s followers were still noting how much her boyfriend looks like the Shooter star, 47, as a young man and how she is a mini version of the Big Little Lies alum, 45.

“Can you say Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit,” one fan wrote on Ava’s August 2021 photo of the couple at a San Francisco Giants game. Another commented, “They should do a remake of cruel intentions with these two.”

Witherspoon, who split from Ryan in 2006 after seven years of marriage, addressed how her daughter feels being compared to her during an interview in November 2021.

“She really rolls with it,” the Legally Blonde actress said in InStyle‘s December issue. “I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother. We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot. Because she and her mother, [Lisa Bonet], look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

Earlier this month, Ava told her Instagram followers that while she thinks her life would be “very” different if her parents weren’t famous, she “wouldn’t change a thing” about her life growing up.

“The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities,” the model wrote via her Instagram Story on January 6.

In addition to coparenting their two children, Witherspoon shares 9-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011. Ryan, for his part, shares 10-year-old daughter Kai with ex Alexis Knapp.