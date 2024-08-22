In the afterglow of winning gold, Steph Curry and his family took some time to rest and recharge.
Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, posted a series of photos from the recent getaway via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, captioned: “Sand and Sun vibes ☀️.”
The couple could be seen lounging on a boat together, with Ayesha, 35, holding a can of Coke and looking into her husband’s eyes.
In a video posted from the boat, a pod of dolphins were spotted jumping out of the clear blue water, which drew a funny response from Steph and Ayesha’s oldest son, 6-year-old Canon, who said the dolphins were “doing parkour.” His off-camera joke drew a hearty laugh from both of his parents.
Steph, 36, and Ayesha’s daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, were also along for the fun in the sun, pictured on a giant paddleboard with their parents and brother.
The couple’s youngest son Caius, who was born in May, did not appear to be involved in the beach day.
Steph and the Team USA men’s basketball team took home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this month, Steph’s first-ever Olympic medal,
The Golden State Warriors star was instrumental in the Americans eking out a 98-87 victory over France in the August 10 gold medal game.
Steph finished with 24 points in the final, all which came from behind the three-point line including a phenomenal barrage in the last few minutes.
His performance earned the ire of many French basketball fans, including an Olympics broadcaster who called him “the devil” and McDonald’s in France, who jokingly said they were doing away with their curry sauce.
However, it wasn’t all fun and games for the family in Paris.
In a video that circulated on social media, Ayesha could be seen wiping away tears during a tense confrontation with French police while she held newborn Caius in her arms.
The incident happened while Ayesha and her crew, including Steph’s Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, attempted to leave the area surrounding the arena after the gold medal game.
Neither Ayesha or Steph ever addressed the incident publicly.
Steph begins his 16th season in the NBA when the Warriors open the 2024-’25 regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.