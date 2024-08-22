In the afterglow of winning gold, Steph Curry and his family took some time to rest and recharge.

Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, posted a series of photos from the recent getaway via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, captioned: “Sand and Sun vibes ☀️.”

The couple could be seen lounging on a boat together, with Ayesha, 35, holding a can of Coke and looking into her husband’s eyes.

In a video posted from the boat, a pod of dolphins were spotted jumping out of the clear blue water, which drew a funny response from Steph and Ayesha’s oldest son, 6-year-old Canon, who said the dolphins were “doing parkour.” His off-camera joke drew a hearty laugh from both of his parents.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

Steph, 36, and Ayesha’s daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, were also along for the fun in the sun, pictured on a giant paddleboard with their parents and brother.

The couple’s youngest son Caius, who was born in May, did not appear to be involved in the beach day.

Steph and the Team USA men’s basketball team took home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this month, Steph’s first-ever Olympic medal,

The Golden State Warriors star was instrumental in the Americans eking out a 98-87 victory over France in the August 10 gold medal game.

Steph finished with 24 points in the final, all which came from behind the three-point line including a phenomenal barrage in the last few minutes.

His performance earned the ire of many French basketball fans, including an Olympics broadcaster who called him “the devil” and McDonald’s in France, who jokingly said they were doing away with their curry sauce.

However, it wasn’t all fun and games for the family in Paris.

Related: Stephen and Ayesha Curry: A Timeline of Their Relationship Though they quickly became one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s love story had a humble beginning. The NBA star was 15 years old when he and Ayesha, then 14, met at church in North Carolina. Though they’ve both since admitted they were fond of each other at a young age, it […]

In a video that circulated on social media, Ayesha could be seen wiping away tears during a tense confrontation with French police while she held newborn Caius in her arms.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Score 27% off These Best-Selling Retro-Style Jeans! View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The incident happened while Ayesha and her crew, including Steph’s Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, attempted to leave the area surrounding the arena after the gold medal game.

Neither Ayesha or Steph ever addressed the incident publicly.

Steph begins his 16th season in the NBA when the Warriors open the 2024-’25 regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.