‘Bachelor’ Alum Caroline Lunny Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Another member of Bachelor Nation has tested positive for the coronavirus. Caroline Lunny, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, revealed she has COVID-19.

“I’m feeling great actually,” the 29-year-old said RADIO.COM’s Karson & Kennedy of Mix 104.1 on Wednesday, April 1. “I think I thought I didn’t have it because I thought I was just being a little hypochondriac and like a little feeding into the paranoia. I originally got my test results and it said like negative, but that was for Influenza A, B and RSV. And then a couple days later my doctor called my mom.”

Lunny admitted that she laughed when her mother told her tested positive.

“Which is so weird, but I just panicked and didn’t know what else to do — how are you supposed to react when finding out you’re a part of the pandemic?” she said. ”I haven’t even announced on my Instagram that I have COVID. I think I wanted to make sure I made the rounds and phone calls… I really wanted to make sure people didn’t find out from my Instagram.”

While Lunny isn’t feeling too many symptoms, Colton Underwood couldn’t say the same. The 28-year-old former Bachelor, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, revealed the virus was “kicking [his] ass” on March 20.

“I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath,” he said at the time. “Or go the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted, so I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage you guys to do your part.”

The reality TV personality, who is quarantining at girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s home in Huntington Beach, California, started to feel better after several days of rest.

“I’m doing better,” he told Us on Friday, March 27. “I’m still in isolation and quarantine, but I have my lungs back at least.”

Underwood noted that Randolph’s family has been “so supportive” as he recovers.

“Cassie’s mom’s been like my little nurse, and Cassie’s been helping keep me company every once in a while,” he said. “They all wear their masks and their gloves when they come up to drop food off and hang out or say ‘hi’ real quick.”

