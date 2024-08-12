Daisy Kent may not have found The One in Joey Graziadei, but she handed out her final rose to boyfriend Thor Herbst.

Kent and Herbst initially began dating after meeting at San Diego State University four years before her stint on The Bachelor. While their romance didn’t work out the first time around, the pair reconnected after she exited season 28 of the ABC reality show, which aired in 2024.

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2024 that Kent and Herbst were dating, with a source exclusively sharing that the twosome had “been traveling all over recently,” including a stop in Indio, California, for Stagecoach.

“It wasn’t until after the show that we decided to try to give it a go,” Kent explained on a May 2024 episode of the “Scrubbing In” podcast. “And we’re giving it a go and it’s going good.”

Bachelor Nation met Daisy when she vied for the affections of Joey during season 28 of The Bachelor. Daisy ultimately self-eliminated, and Joey popped the question to Kelsey Anderson.

Scroll down to see Kent and Herbst’s relationship from the beginning:

2020

During the May 2024 episode of the “Scrubbing In” podcast, Kent shared that she and Herbst initially dated four years ago. “We didn’t date for very long, but we were always really good friends after, and our whole college friend group is super close,” she explained.

Kent noted that Herbst pulled the plug the first time around, but she said the split was “the best thing for both of us.” She added, “We just weren’t at a place to have a relationship, and I think at the time we were both just very college. And just wanted to have fun.”

April 2024

Us revealed that Kent and Herbst had rekindled their romance. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well,” a source exclusively told Us.

That same month, an eyewitness told Us that “she was smiling at him and they were laughing together” while waiting in line for Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy’s set at Diplo’s Honky Tonk at Stagecoach.

May 2024

While speaking with fellow Bachelor alum Hannah Brown on the “Better Tomorrow” podcast, Kent didn’t name her new beau but noted that it’s “kind of like we’ve re-met. We’re way different than how we used to be.”

Days later, Kent showed off Herbst while uploading a video of the duo enjoying an ATV ride. “Vrooooom,” she captioned the clip shared via her Instagram Story, which Herbst reposted.

Kent gushed later that month that Herbst had been supportive of her bringing their relationship into the public eye.

“I called him before I was coming here, I was just like, ‘I might get asked about it. Do you want me to not say anything?’ He’s like, ‘Whatever you want to share. But if you ever feel uncomfortable, just say that’s between me and him,’” she said during the May 2024 episode of the “Scrubbing In” podcast. “So he’s very supportive of what I want to do and all of this too, but he never ever thought this would happen.”

June 2024

Herbst was by Kent’s side when she threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game. In a clip shared via Kent’s Instagram, Herbst was seen throwing his arm around his girlfriend as they walked around the stadium.