Never say never! Maquel Cooper, who competed for the affection of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of The Bachelor, hinted that she’s open to reconciling her relationship with her ex-husband, Josh Munday.

“We aren’t together at the moment,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively. “We’ve had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past 10 years.”

Still, the reality star, 24, says there’s still hope for the two of them. “Currently we are off, but I wouldn’t put it past us to get back together in the future,” she confesses. “We are soulmates.”

Fans began to suspect that the duo had rekindled their relationship after several flirty exchanges on Instagram.

“Photo cred,” Cooper wrote on a shirtless pic Munday posted on Instagram on Monday, January 14. “You right!” he replied. “I’ll tag ya.”

One day later, the Utah native’s ex commented on a photo she posted of herself standing on rocks in the water in front of a picturesque background, writing, “#Savior.”

Cooper and Munday’s relationship was spotlighted ahead of her appearance on the ABC franchise.

The Brit admitted to In Touch in December 2017 that he wanted the photographer back. “One of my mistakes was letting her go,” he said at the time. “There was no infidelity, [and] she was never rude or malicious or anything of the sort. We were high school sweethearts that got married a bit too early. Maquel is one of the best human beings I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

Munday also admitted that he thought Luyendyk, 37, was “a little too old” for his former spouse.

The former couple were married in May 2016 and filed for divorce five months later. Cooper was eliminated in week 5 of the show. The race car driver went on to marry runner-up Lauren Burnham in January 2019 after rethinking his decision to propose to ex Becca Kufrin on the series finale.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

