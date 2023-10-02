Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb finally got the chance to celebrate their engagement in their new home — and they took their followers along for the ride.

“Forever & ever 🕊️ We had the best night ever celebrating our engagement!” Heringer and Erb, both 28, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 1. “Noah and I have been asking ourselves how we got so lucky with the best family and friends who let us borrow table and chairs, offered to help us set up and took the time to celebrate us 🥹🫶🏼.”

The couple continued: “It wasn’t easy planning our first party with an empty house but I couldn’t be more in love with how it turned out! Now let’s finish our house and get hitched already hehe.”

The social media uploaded featured various photos from the festivities — including an adorable snap of their rescue dog Maki. Heringer and Erb, who have been documenting their home’s construction, have also used their platform to share the news about their new pet.

“Meet Macchiato aka Maki! 🐶☕️ He was rescued from a LA shelter (where he was on the euthanasia list and on his final plea due to the lack of space 🥺) and we think he’s a 2 years old German Shepherd Collie mix!” Heringer wrote via Instagram in August. “We were originally waiting to rescue a pup until we got to Oklahoma but through a series of events — Maki found his way to us and we couldn’t be more in love! More to share on this story soon ◡̈ In the meantime — us three are gearing up for the 22 hour drive to our new home next week — wish us luck! 😅🫶🏼.”

Later that month, the Bachelor Nation pair announced their engagement after more than two years together, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all.”

Heringer and Erb met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. After sharing a mutual connection, things started to get rocky as the reality series continued to play out on screen. Erb subsequently called it quits while cameras were still rolling and the duo left Mexico solo.

The costars, however, were able to work things out privately and announced their reconciliation the night of the season finale. “You never know what you have until it’s gone, then you never let it go,” Erb wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to each other and I think I’ll keep her.”

Erb later defended their decision to rekindle their romance off screen, telling Us Weekly in June 2022, “I think it made it more real. You step away — no cameras, no production, just you and somebody you like that were in a crazy experience in the real world. I think it’s good. It makes it more real. You get to say, ‘OK, where am I at in real life with my own thoughts and my own time?’ And all that.”

Heringer, meanwhile, reflected on the lessons she learned from finding love on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I think that was kind of where I hit a lot of walls was either trying to control too much or being too resistant to certain things,” she explained. “And obviously that, like, didn’t work out for me. So I think just being as open, like, if you’re gonna take all the time and be vulnerable and be there you have to be open to it.”