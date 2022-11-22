Making amends. Kaitlyn Bristowe apologized to her fellow Bachelor Nation alum Sierra Jackson after comments she made on an episode of her podcast, “Off the Vine,” sparked backlash.

“Sierra, I am deeply sorry. I have been reflecting for a few days and I see where I went wrong. I sent you a DM a couple days ago and one now, on Instagram. Would love to apologize offline and to you personally,” Kaitlyn, 37, wrote via Twitter on Monday, November 21.

The reality TV alum’s message was written in response to screenshots posted by Sierra, 27, on Friday, November 18. “Leaving these here,” the Oklahoma native wrote alongside pictures of DMs she’d received informing her that Kaitlyn trash-talked her during the Thursday, November 17, episode of her podcast along with her guest Danielle Maltby.

“They didn’t ever refer to you by name and were like ‘what’s her face again,’ and they were basically invalidating any feelings you had even though both of them were not present for your conversations with Michael [Allio],” one of the DMs read.

Sierra and Michael, 38, connected on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in September. After sparking a strong romantic connection, the Ohio native confessed that his feelings had changed. In a subsequent confessional, he said he had concerns “based on my traumatic past finding its way to the surface.” The business owner’s late wife Laura died in 2019 after a battle with breast cancer.

After the breakup, the yoga instructor chose to leave BiP so she didn’t have to watch Michael date other people. Danielle, 37, later arrived in paradise, and the two began seeing each other.

Last month, Sierra threw shade at her ex for moving on so quickly. “I’m gonna go meditate,” she wrote via Twitter after watching the neonatal nurse’s BiP arrival, which she called “convenient.” Despite her initial reaction, the Bachelor alum has moved on and wants Danielle to do the same.

“For clarity, I’m over Michael and have been. This is why I don’t understand why I’m a point of topic for them,” she wrote via Twitter on November 19. “Those who keep saying ‘get over it,’ … it’s comical [because] I’m in a relationship. But damn near 40 and hating on a 27-year-old that also had your man? Goodbye. My feelings are valid.”

Unlike Kaitlyn, Danielle has not publicly addressed her fellow ABC personality since the podcast episode aired.

Michael, for his part, has admitted to having regrets about how he handled his breakup with Sierra.

“Taking a rose when you’re [sic] heart’s not in it is ‘leading someone on,’” he captioned a TikTok video last month. “Choosing to end my only relationship when I was gifted a constellation and didn’t have a rose was not a ‘good look’, but I knew that. I still should [have] handled the breakup better, that’s on me.”