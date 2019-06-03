Cupcake has a new girlfriend! Bachelorette alum Chris Strandburg is dating a woman named Becca Pagani, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“Chris is super into her and she’s nice!” one of the insiders revealed, noting that the twosome have been seeing each other for approximately “four months.”

Strandburg, 33, competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. The dentist quickly became a fan favorite after he arrived at the Bachelor mansion in a giant cupcake. While he didn’t win over Bristowe, he did have a fling with another member of Bachelor Nation — Hannah Godwin.

Us broke the news earlier this year that Godwin “briefly dated” Strandburg before she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. A source told Us in January that the pair split amicably and “remained friends” following their spring 2018 romance.

Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon briefly mentioned their pal’s new girlfriend while discussing the possibility of bringing plus ones to Haibon’s upcoming nuptials to Ashley Iaconetti at iHeart Radio’s Wango Tango on Saturday, June 1.

“It’s gonna be me, Nick, Ben and Chris Strandburg, we’re all staying together in a house, potentially. And Ben obviously has a girlfriend,” Unglert told Us at SugarBearHair’s podcast suite. “I’m just like, ‘Everyone, leave the girls behind. Let’s just have a guys’ [weekend]. … [Now] Chris is dating someone. My point is, I want all four of us to be single so we can all just have fun with each other and celebrate Dean and Ashley without having to, you know, worry about anything else other than celebrating the love.”

While Haibon admitted to Us that he and Iaconetti are “hoping” all of their friends don’t bring plus ones, he knows it’s going to be a “fun weekend” regardless.

“I’m excited,” Haibon gushed. “It’ll be really fun.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!