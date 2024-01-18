Zac Clark used his birthday as a way to reflect on how far he has come.

“I’m out here reflecting on 40 years old. 40 years on this planet and I guess the thing I want to say is that I never did birthdays growing up. But the truth is now — as I get older — I got a little more experience. I got a little more clarity,” Clark, 40, said via an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, January 17. “I know a little bit more about what’s important in life.”

The season 16 Bachelorette winner reflected on his past ups and downs, adding, “I’ve lost fights. I’ve won fights. I’ve been married. I’ve gotten divorced. I’ve been addicted to heroin and I’ve recovered. I’ve gotten a brain tumor cut out in the back of my head. I’ve made friendships and I’ve lost friendships. I’ve made money and I’ve lost money.” (Clark was married to Jennifer Stanley-George from 2009 to 2012.)

Despite the challenges he has faced, Clark is even more excited about the future.

“At the end of the day, I throw it all in the middle of the table and that’s life. I believe we’re all dealt a hand to play and for me, I’m a pretty happy guy right now,” he shared. “So happy birthday to me. Cheers to you if you are out there trying. Life is good. Life can be good. And put your eye on something. You can achieve that. Believe me.”

Clark’s candid message comes weeks after his personal life made headlines. Bachelor fans had many questions after Clark was spotted spending time with Kaitlyn Bristowe earlier this month following her split from Jason Tartick.

Bristowe, 38, swiftly shut down speculation that she was unfaithful to her ex-fiancé before their August 2023 split, but didn’t deny that there was anything romantic between her and Clark

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year,” Bristowe wrote via her Instagram Story. “You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings.”

She continued, “But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

In response to a separate post, Bristowe called out the rumors directly, writing, “Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

Clark, meanwhile, stayed out of the conversation. He was previously engaged to Tayshia Adams, who cohosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette with Bristowe. Clark and Adams, 33, got engaged on season 16 of the ABC dating show in 2020, but Us Weekly confirmed their split in December 2021.

“In the moment, it felt real, it felt right — it was all those things. I wouldn’t change anything,” Clark shared on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” in September 2023. “I don’t live in regret. It’s a very special moment in time and in my life regardless of what happened.”

While reflecting on his history with Adams, Clark offered some insight on what went wrong, saying, “Two good people don’t always make a good relationship that’s my experience there.”

Adams has since sent a subtle message about the theories regarding Clark and Bristowe when she uploaded Instagram photos of herself lounging on the beach in a bikini. “Did someone say somethin?!??” she captioned the post.