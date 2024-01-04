Nick Viall grilled podcast guest Katie Maloney all about her New Year’s Eve celebrations with Kaitlyn Bristowe on the latest episode of “Viall Files.”

“That party seemed to stir up some drama. You’re not aware?” Viall, 43, hinted on the Thursday, January 4, episode after Maloney, 36, noted that she rang in 2024 at Bristowe’s “little party” in Nashville.

“Of course, I’m aware [of the drama],” Maloney said with a laugh. “I’m not gonna throw anyone under the bus.”

Bristowe, 38, hosted a New Year’s Eve bash at her Nashville home, inviting Maloney and other pals to the festivities. A video later circulated on social media of Bristowe at the bash cuddling up to Zac Clark, who was previously engaged to former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. Social media users promptly speculated that Bristowe and Clark had started dating, claiming their romance started before her breakup with Jason Tartick. (Bristowe, who split from Tartick, 35, in summer 2023, denied the cheating allegations.)

Related: How Jana Kramer and More Stars Rang in 2024 on New Year's Eve The ball is getting ready to drop, and the stars are going all out to ring in 2024. Kelsea Ballerini is celebrating New Year’s Eve from Paris, where she is vacationing with boyfriend Chase Stokes. “Healing the past and falling in love in the present happening in lockstep, unabashedly existing in the art of starting […]

“She was getting a lot of [criticism] and it was, I felt, unfair and very harsh extreme criticism,” Maloney told Viall. “People were treating her as if she had committed some serious crime just for hanging out with somebody. It’s just a case of people thinking they know more than they do. It’s a frustrating place to be.”

Viall, who was the runner-up on Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, further pressed Maloney if “something is going on” between Bristowe and Clark.

“That’s not for me to say,” Maloney succinctly replied, to which Viall noted that her answer is “not a no.” The Vanderpump Rules star added, “I don’t want to speak on what is going on in her personal life.”

Despite Viall’s investigative journalism attempts, he made it clear that he would have no hard feelings if Bristowe started dating again following her broken engagement.

“I don’t give a f—k who dates in Bachelor Nation,” Viall stressed. “If two people are single, they have every right. Who gives a s—t? And it takes two to tango.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

Clark has not publicly addressed the drama, with Maloney telling Viall that she “didn’t ask” if he got any backlash for the cozy celebration.

On New Year’s Day, Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories to address the drama.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts,” she penned, in part, at the time. “Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you.”