Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert and her ex-husband, J.P. Rosenbaum, reunited for a fun family outing with their children.

Hebert, 38, shared a selfie via her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 5, with Rosenbaum, 46, son Fordham, 9, and daughter Essex, 6, in a concert stadium.

“It’s LUKE BRYAN time!!!!!” she captioned the photo, also tagging the country singer.

Rosenbaum shared a few snaps via his own Instagram Story documenting the evening, revealing that the concert was a birthday gift for their son. “Last bday gift for this young man!” he captioned the same selfie.

Rosenbaum subsequently posted some videos from the show, including one of his daughter appearing to get sleepy, adding the caption, “She made it through 2.5 songs. #worthit.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum fell in love on season 7 of ABC’s The Bachelorette, which aired in 2011. The couple got married in a televised special that was broadcast in 2012.

In October 2020, the Bachelor Nation stars shocked fans when they announced their divorce. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” Hebert explained in a statement shared via Instagram at the time.

In a post of his own, Rosenbaum wrote, “Please please please know that there is no one to blame … I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Despite attempting to be transparent about their split, Hebert revealed in March 2022 that she received a lot of backlash regarding the breakup.

“When we separated … the amount of hate I got on my social media from men was mind-blowing,” she told Bachelor Nation’s Bob Guiney and Trista Sutter on an episode of the “Almost Famous OGs” podcast. “That’s something that was like, ‘Wow.’ We didn’t cheat, there was no infidelity. I truly feel like we handled our divorce the best we could, and probably that anyone could. … So it was really hard to read all those messages.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2021 that the pair’s divorce was finalized, three months after Rosenbaum officially filed the paperwork. Since calling it quits, Hebert and Rosenbaum have amicably coparented their children. The former spouses have frequently come together for family events, including birthday parties and holidays.

While Hebert has moved on with boyfriend Yanni Georgoulakis, Rosenbaum has yet to find love post-divorce.

“Dating in my mid-forties as a divorced father of two is just way different than dating, you know, single in my early thirties,” Rosenbaum exclusively told Us in April 2022. “I have done the apps and I’ve been out with some nice women and I’m dating, but I’m still trying to figure it out.”