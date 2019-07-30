



Head over heels! Jason Tartick shared a loving post about how a change of pace led him to his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“If I only knew a year ago what I know now, I’d tell myself … there’s nothing better than a restart,” Tartick, 30, captioned an Instagram post of the couple smiling as they posed with their golden retriever, Ramen, on Monday, July 29. “That closing one chapter and starting a new one only brings the light at the end of the tunnel that much closer to a reality. It’s remarkable what changes life can bring to you, if you’re willing to make changes in your life. #restart #thebachelorette.”

Tartick’s Instagram update was shared ahead of Monday’s two-part Bachelorette finale. Last year, the New York native joined the cast of the ABC spinoff series to compete for Becca Kufrin’s heart. He ended the show in third place behind pal and runner-up, Blake Horstmann, and the leading lady ultimately chose her first impression rose recipient, Garrett Yrigoyen.

The Bachelorette also holds significance for Bristowe, 34, since she led season 11 of the franchise in 2015. While she got engaged to Shawn Booth by her season’s end, they eventually parted ways in November 2018. The pair confirmed their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly, saying, “This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration.”

Tartick and Bristowe began dating in January 2019 — two months after she called it quits with Booth, 32. They become the subject of dating rumors after engaging in flirty exchanges with each other across social media. However, on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast’s January 8 episode, she called out the former banker for still not asking her out at that point.

Their whirlwind romance has progressed in the months that followed, as the couple have since moved in together and adopted their cute pup. When speaking with E! News earlier this month, the loving pair revealed that a proposal is likely on the horizon.

“I think Kaitlyn has an expectation within a year,” Tartick told the news outlet. To this, the Spade and Sparrows founder added that she does not “expect anything,” but stated that getting engaged “would make sense that this is the next step.”

To see how Hannah Brown’s journey to finding love concludes, tune into The Bachelorette’s two-night season finale on ABC Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

