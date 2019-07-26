



A brave soul. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe joked in her birthday message to Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison that when the time comes for her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, to propose, he’ll have to go through not one, not two, but three different men!

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY OLD BALLS!!!,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 34, wrote on Instagram on Friday, July 26. “I remember watching @emilygmaynard season and thinking, ‘imagine Chris harrison was your friend you sat down with to talk to about boys on tv?’”

Now that she’s gone through the experience of being a lead for the hit ABC show, Bristowe said she has a whole new perspective on the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire star, 48. “Now I joke and say, ‘When I get engaged, (again) my boyfriend will have to ask 3 men for my hand in marriage,” she joked. “My dad, my step dad, and Chris harrison.”

Bristowe went on to call Harrison a “DEAR friend who always makes me laugh, takes me down a notch, and has helped me through some of the darkest times on, and off camera.”

“I genuinely love the s–t out of you,” she concluded.

Tartick, 30, and Bristowe announced that they had adopted a dog and were moving in together in May.

Two months later, the banker revealed to E! News that the stars were aligning for him to pop the question “sooner rather than later.” “We’re on the same page. We know what we want out of this relationship,” he told the outlet. “I think Kaitlyn has an expectation within a year.”

The New York native confirmed the couple’s relationship in January, two months after the Dew Edit designer announced her split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth.

Tartick, meanwhile, was in Becca Kufrin’s final three on season 14 of The Bachelorette, but was ultimately sent home in favor of Kufrin’s now-fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

