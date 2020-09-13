Supermodel Bar Refaeli Sentenced to Community Service in Tax Evasion Case

Bar Refaeli has been sentenced to nine months of community service after she was convicted of evading paying taxes nearing $10 million.

The 35-year-old supermodel’s mother and agent, Zipi Refaeli, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, which she will begin serving next week. According to the Associated Press, the pair were present for the rulings at a Tel Aviv courthouse on Sunday, September 13. The plea bargain accepted by the court also requires them to pay a $1.5 million fine as well as millions in back taxes.

According to her indictment, Bar earned an estimated $7.2 million between the years 2009-2012. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model frequently traveled internationally to work on modeling campaigns. Bar was also in an on and off relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011.

The Israel native claimed she did not have to declare her income during certain years because she was overseas. Israel’s tax law states residency is determined by whether the person spends most of the calendar year in the country.

Zipi was charged with failure to report income, avoiding paying taxes and aiding someone else in evading tax payments. The indictment also stated she attempted to blur her daughter’s residency by signing leases using other family members’ names.

Bar later tied the knot with her husband, Adi Ezra, in 2015. The duo are the parents of daughters Liv, 4, Elle, 2, and son David, 8 months.

Bar told Us Weekly in October 2017 how excited she and the businessman, 45, were to welcome their second daughter.

“Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a mom of two,” she said at the time. “We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, October 20th at 20:50 pm, weighing 3 kilos. … We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives.”

Bar announced the arrival of their third child and first son via Instagram in January. “This is what real GLAM looks like,” she captioned a photo of herself dressed in a hospital gown. “3rd baby in 3.5 years. 🐣🐣🐣#FamilyIsEverything Life is beautiful ♥️.”