Out with the negative. Becca Kufrin is ready to rid herself of the dress she wore on The Bachelor when she got engaged to her ex-fiancé, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The former Bachelorette, 29, is in the midst of giving away some of her cocktail dresses and gowns from season 22 to a drag queen in a contest announced on her Instagram Story. However, she saved the black, lace confection for last. “When I was back in Minnesota at my mom’s house last week, I came across the gown I wore to the Bachelor finale, which it’s beautiful, but let’s be honest — I’m never gonna wear it again,” she said in an Instagram Story video on Friday, June 14. “It just has some bad juju in it for me.”

Kufrin then encouraged her followers to join in on the purge. “So, needs to go to a new home. You guys, send me your thoughts and creative ideas of what I should do with this bad boy,” she told fans. “It has just got to get out of my house.”

The reality star then shared a clip of the dress, accompanied by ominous music and the caption, “I’ll sage it before I send it.”

Kufrin declined suggestions to burn the gown, explaining, “I’m not gonna do it dirty like that. There are several people who took a lot of time and hours and energy to fit it and alter it.” She was on board with another idea, however: giving the dress to a second-time bride who did not want to wear white.

The Bachelor alum got engaged to Luyendyk Jr., 37, during the season 22 finale, which aired in March 2018. He later broke up with her so he could get back together with runner-up Lauren Burnham. The former race car driver and the designer, 27, tied the knot in January and welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi, on May 29.

Kufrin, meanwhile, is engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, who won her season of The Bachelorette.

The former publicist made headlines in May when she seemed to throw shade at the new parents. “On May 31st at 6:08pm, 9 beautiful, dark chocolate chip cookies were born into this world,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “After 12 minutes of intense waiting, mom and cookies are doing all right.” Kufrin later clarified that her post was inspired by Trader Joe’s, noting: “People need to stop freaking out.”

